Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 20,145 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $655,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,684 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,603 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.13. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $201.58 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

