Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,056,273 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.63% of Uber Technologies worth $998,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

