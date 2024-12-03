Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 5,612,975 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 159.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612,975 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.26% of Las Vegas Sands worth $459,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,758 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 148.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,034 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

