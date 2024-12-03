Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,467,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $536,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,056 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,744,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,074,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,462,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,549,000 after buying an additional 224,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,454,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IR opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.17.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

