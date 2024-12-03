Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 538,545 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 538,545 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.96% of Amgen worth $1,657,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.05.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $278.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.37 and its 200-day moving average is $317.16. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.80 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

