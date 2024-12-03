Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Leerink Partners

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from $79.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

NASDAQ:JANX traded up $22.11 on Tuesday, hitting $62.29. 5,163,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 3.30. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $53,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,317,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,946,758.50. The trade was a 14.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,670.74. This trade represents a 7.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,578,666. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

