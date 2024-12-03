John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. 35,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,998. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.87.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.