John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HEQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $11.12.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.