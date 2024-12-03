John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

