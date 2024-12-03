John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE HPI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $19.43.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
