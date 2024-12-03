Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,457 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,881,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,341,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,197,000 after buying an additional 973,145 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after buying an additional 642,315 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 740,476 shares of company stock worth $59,853,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

