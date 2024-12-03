JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Stock Position Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,427 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 1.68% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $72,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,040,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $21,243,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 306,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BBIN opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.