JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $275.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.81.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $246.22. 1,926,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,022,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $155.88 and a 1-year high of $254.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 44,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 27,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.