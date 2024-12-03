Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,055 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.