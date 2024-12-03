Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,227 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Levi Strauss & Co. makes up 1.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 44.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,007 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $205,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,274,326 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $82,409,000 after purchasing an additional 756,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,107 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,555,382 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $33,907,000 after buying an additional 579,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,600,000 after buying an additional 1,365,574 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,520. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. 161,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,677. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.52%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

