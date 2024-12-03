Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 700,731 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 354,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,000.00. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Featured Articles

