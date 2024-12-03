Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $516.25 and last traded at $519.37. Approximately 288,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,072,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $520.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $568.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 196.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

