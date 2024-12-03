Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 20th

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.
Lundin Gold Stock Up 1.8 %
Lundin Gold stock opened at C$33.16 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$35.89. The firm has a market cap of C$7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.28.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$440.77 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.50.
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
