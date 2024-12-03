MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 27,268,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 56,466,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

MARA Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,877. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MARA by 261.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 4,394.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,625 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,920,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 439,309 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

