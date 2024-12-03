Mark W. Hahn Sells 98,704 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 98,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $494,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,177,296 shares in the company, valued at $71,028,252.96. This trade represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Verona Pharma stock opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,483,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $859,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $465,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
