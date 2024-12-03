Mark W. Hahn Sells 98,704 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 98,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $494,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,177,296 shares in the company, valued at $71,028,252.96. This trade represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Verona Pharma stock opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Read Our Latest Report on VRNA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,483,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $859,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $465,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.