Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,194,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 345,195 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,552,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $575.00 price target (up from $565.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $531.08 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $404.32 and a 12-month high of $535.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.43. The stock has a market cap of $487.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

