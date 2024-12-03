McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,147 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.1% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.47% of McKesson worth $293,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,862,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in McKesson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after buying an additional 425,875 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.57.

McKesson Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $621.39 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.02. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

