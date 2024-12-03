MFS Charter Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.