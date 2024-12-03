MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,444. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $8.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
