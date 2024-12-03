MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0339 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MMT remained flat at $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. 177,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

