MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

MFM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 136,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

