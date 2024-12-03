M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 329.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $215.69 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.41.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,875.75. This trade represents a 29.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $3,879,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,690,741.20. This represents a 28.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,504 shares of company stock worth $16,673,712. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

