NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,806 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after buying an additional 83,115 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 30.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 869,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 202,250 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 423,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 136,955 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 1.1 %

NAMS opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $213,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,812,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,537,065.66. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,307. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

