NFC Investments LLC Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

NFC Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up approximately 2.0% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532,251 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,850,000 after acquiring an additional 379,474 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,072,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.41. 185,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

