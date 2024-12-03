NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,948 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 73.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,598,000 after acquiring an additional 315,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,739,000 after purchasing an additional 254,705 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,010 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $11,611,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after buying an additional 75,409 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,165. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,265 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,263. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.84. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.