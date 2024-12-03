Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,729. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

