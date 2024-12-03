Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NEA remained flat at $11.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,043,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,298. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

