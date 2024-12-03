Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. 36,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,948. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.