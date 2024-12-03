Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JCE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. 18,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,289. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $16.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

