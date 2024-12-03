Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NPCT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 195,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,241. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $449,375.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,246,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,938,644.30. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 278,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,585 in the last ninety days.

