Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.301 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 81,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $15.82.
About Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
