Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.301 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 81,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

