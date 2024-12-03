Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
NUV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 596,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $9.15.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
