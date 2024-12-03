Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 250,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

