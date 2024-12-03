Octopus Apollo VCT Announces Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:OAP3)

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus Apollo VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON:OAP3 opened at GBX 48 ($0.61) on Tuesday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.50 ($0.64). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £423.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.50 and a beta of -0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Octopus Apollo VCT

In other Octopus Apollo VCT news, insider Murray Steele bought 20,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £10,831.08 ($13,708.49). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

