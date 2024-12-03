Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.21. 287,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 508,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $621.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

