Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.21. 287,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 508,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Omeros Trading Down 10.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
