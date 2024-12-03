On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.52 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 190.66 ($2.41). Approximately 9,769,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,549% from the average daily volume of 592,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.60 ($2.17).

Several research firms have recently commented on OTB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 187 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.28) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147. The company has a market cap of £318.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,906.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

