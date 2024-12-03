OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target Raised to $22.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,910. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 545,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,188,669.76. The trade was a 12.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,810 shares of company stock worth $5,644,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 141,578 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 177.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 127,074 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,267,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

