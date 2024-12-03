OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target Raised to $22.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.69.
In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,910. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 545,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,188,669.76. The trade was a 12.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,810 shares of company stock worth $5,644,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
