Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Open Lending Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LPRO stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $759.07 million, a PE ratio of 212.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 24.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

