OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday. Approximately 318,263 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session's volume of 130,131 shares.The stock last traded at $180.85 and had previously closed at $179.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. Bank of America initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.61.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This represents a 46.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $2,301,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,634.66. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,809. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $921,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

