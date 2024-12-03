OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSIS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of OSIS opened at $179.71 on Friday. OSI Systems has a one year low of $120.42 and a one year high of $180.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $2,301,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,634.66. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $479,175.42. The trade was a 46.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,809. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

