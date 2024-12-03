Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Repligen by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $150.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.27. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

