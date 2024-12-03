Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Atlassian by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $265.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.38. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $269.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,482,294.26. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total transaction of $40,563.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,030.32. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $51,359,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

