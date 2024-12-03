Pamela Morrow Sells 11,100 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $386,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,387.65. This represents a 46.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DRS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 378,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 226.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

