Patricia Nakache Sells 54,801 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 54,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $97,545.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439.66. This trade represents a 99.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 200 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $354.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP remained flat at $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. 611,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,808. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $196.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in ThredUp by 117.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

