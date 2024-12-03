Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

