Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.56.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Paycor HCM
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycor HCM Trading Up 2.2 %
Paycor HCM stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $22.65.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paycor HCM
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.