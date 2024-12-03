PDT Partners LLC Acquires 8,632 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Enviri worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVRI. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviri during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Enviri by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Enviri in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviri by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NVRI opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.30. Enviri Co. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Enviri’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

